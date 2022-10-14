Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off.

On September 25, 2022, Stringfellow allegedly entered the home of his former girlfriend on the 300th block of BT Woodard Circle in Grambling, La. when he violently confronted her and her male friend.

Stringfellow allegedly began choking the victim and attempted to rob her male friend; however, a struggle between Stringfellow and the male friend took place. During the struggle, the male friend was shot in his chest as Stringfellow fled the scene.

The victim was then air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital for his injuries. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Stringfellow is being held at the Bossier City Jail, but he will be extradited to Lincoln Parish, La. He was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Home Invasion, Domestic Abuse Battery of a Dating Partner Strangulation, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

His bond is set at $470,000. The investigation for this incident is still ongoing.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow, 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following:

Attempted-First-Degree Murder

Attempted Armed Robbery

Home Invasion

Domestic Abuse Battery (Strangulation)

Grambling PD is asking anyone with information on Stringfellow’s location to call GPD at (318)247-3771 or Crime Stoppers of Lincoln Parish at (318) 255-1111.