S. Canal St. in Canton without power on Wednesday from storms

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The aftermath of the early morning storms are nothing short of what some people in Canton are calling “a disaster.”

Much of the city is without power, including S. Canal St. and the surrounding neighborhood.

“We’ve got pretty much the majority of the city back online but we still have about 25 powerlines that are down,” Stephen Thompson, the general manager of Canton Municipal Utilities said. “As you can see at this apartment complex lines are strung across the street.”

Part of the staircase leading up to Toby Barnes’ apartment collapsed, meaning she is unable to leave.

“My life been in danger since 2 o’clock this morning,” Barnes said. “I’m scared to come outside. Look at this. That’s dangerous!”

Students who go to Canton schools have been stuck at home all day. They said that normally it’d be nice to have a day off, but not today.

Until power is restored, people on South Canal St. will be anxiously waiting.

“I got my babies out here,” said Lacrisa Johnson. “They’re out of school today. They’re hungry, cold, all of us. We need help over here.”

Canton Municipal Utilities said that it was working to have everyone’s power back on by the end of the day.