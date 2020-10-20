‘Safe Route’ for kids opens today in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)-The city of Canton will open up a new safe route for kids to get to school on Tuesday, October 20.
The $1.2 million dollar project is part of Canton’s “Safe Routes to School” which connects Nichols Middle and McNeal Elementary–making a total of 4,440 feet of new sidewalk.
The project was funded in part by Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
A ribbon cutting for the project will take place Tuesday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Rogers Park.
