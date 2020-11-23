Safety precaution advised as local holiday travel picks up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days, numbers like those have slowed people down but hasn’t stopped travel.

The CDC said there are risks to exposure to the virus in the air or on surfaces during travel in airports, bus stations and train stations.

That problem may see minimal risks as Jackson International didn’t have much traffic on a Sunday.

Less than 30 flights in and out of the airport just days before the holiday. Masks mandates are also required in airports and on the plane some travelers say they are coping well while others just can’t get used to it.

Ashley Eubank and Christopher Ezelle were traveling back to Chicago after visiting parents for a week.

“Well I’m a nurse so I’m used to wearing them all day, so this is pretty easy to keep it on for this long but I guess for him he probably have a different perspective,” said Eubank.

“Yeah I’m not a huge fan of it, for me it’s been a little more difficult but it’s not unbearable you get used to it after a while,” said Ezelle.

The CDC recommends getting tested before and after travel to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. They also note that testing does not eliminate all risk, but when paired with staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing it can make travel safer.

