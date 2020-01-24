Safety tips to prevent DUI crashes Super Bowl weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AMR paramedics, along with the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association, want drivers to stay safe during the Super Bowl weekend.

In a joint statement, AMR spokesman Jim Pollard and MHRA executive director Pat Fontaine said, “Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days for drinking beer and liquor. Parties can start long before kickoff and last beyond the game’s end. Those facts can be a recipe for tragedy.”

AMR and MHRA urges party hosts to make certain guests don’t get drunk and drive.

Here are some tips for party hosts below: