Safety While Using Cleaning Products During the Pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Household cleaners can be potentially harmful especially with increased exposure said local healthcare provider Dr. Timothy Quinn.

Recently a Jackson restaurant owner says she nearly passed out while driving home for using too much Clorox.

“Couldn’t see how to drive home” she said in a post made on FaceBook.

With the COVID-19 pandemic Quinn says more people are cleaning to limit their risk of contracting the virus.

“We have to be aware that these chemicals that we are using to clean our services and our homes have the potential to be toxic.”

Quinn adds that people need to remember that the more we clean the more we are exposed and the higher the potential that we can suffer from the possible side effects from over exposure to these cleaners. Headaches, nausea and shortness of breath can all be side effects of too much toxic cleaners. According to the CDC, these are all symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Some of these chemicals can potentially be deadly especially in scenarios where you mix chemicals. It was very well noted that mixing ammonium along with different products that contain chloride bleach can result in a volatile organic chemical fume which can definitely cause you problems breathing” said Quinn.

Quinn suggest;

1. Having a well ventilated area to disperse the fumes.

2. Wear gloves to protect your skin from the chemicals.

3. Try to occasional substitute industrial cleaners for soap and water.

4. Step away and find some fresh air if you start feeling symptoms.

5. And if your symptoms don’t get better, contact your healthcare provider or call 911.

If you have questions about any chemicals you’ve come into contact with you can call the Poison Control Center. That number is 1-800-222-1222