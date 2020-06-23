Saharan dust on the way could make existing allergies, asthma, other respiratory conditions worse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowers, pets and pollen are just a few things that can cause seasonal allergies in the spring and summer. This week, Saharan dust is expected to make its way to Mississippi.

The dust is expected to make its way up from the Gulf.

Dr. Timothy Quinn said that the best way for anyone with respiratory conditions to gear up is to just keep a low profile for the weekend.

“This weekend, when it is anticipated that the dusts will be more readily available in the atmosphere here locally, it’s a good idea to try to avoid outdoor activities as much as you can,” he explained.

A few people walking their dogs at Flowood Nature Park discussed their allergies, like Ty Cothern. He said it’s been a tough week.

“They’ve gotten pretty rough,” Cothern said. “It’s getting harder to breathe and it’s just like an every day struggle.”

A little bit luckier than Cothern is his friend Shelby Cotton, who also has a dog.

“If I had allergies, it would be terrible,” Cotton said. “She sheds so much. I’m so glad I don’t because Ty gets them all the time.”

Dr. Quinn said that there is one good outdoor exercise that should be safe if you absolutely must: that’s swimming.

