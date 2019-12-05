AP source: Pearl Harbor sailor who shot 3 identified

UPDATE: 12/5/2019 10:24 a.m.

HONOLULU (AP) – A U.S. military official has identified the sailor who shot three civilians at Pearl Harbor, killing two of them and himself.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been made public identified the 22-year-old sailor as G. Romero.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – An active duty US sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two and then taking his own life just days before dignitaries and veterans descend on the base for the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack.

The commander of Navy Region Hawaii, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, said he didn’t know the motive behind the shooting at the Hawaii base’s naval shipyard that left the third civilian Department of Defense employee hospitalized.