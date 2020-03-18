Saint Andrew’s to start distance learning

1  of  2
(Ridgeland, MS) WJTV- Schools all over the state are closed due to the growing threat of coronavirus. Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School starts distance learning Monday.

Starting Thursday at 7:30 students will pick up bags filled with school supplies, lesson plans, books and other essentials in shifts by last name. They will also be asked to clean out their lockers.

Teachers have been working hard to make sure students don’t feel like this is a chore by creating hands on assignments and incorporating the outdoors.

Saint Andrew’s will be closed for the foreseeable future.

