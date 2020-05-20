Saints, Patriots top Simms’ best position groups

WJTV
by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Simms assembles his perfect NFL teams, picking his best best units in the league, from the Saints’ depth at quarterback to the Patriots’ defensive backs.
(Video via NBC Sports)