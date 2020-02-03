Saints rank 1st in overall NFL fan gameday satisfaction

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The New Orleans Saints were recognized as having the best overall fan experience in the NFL for the third consecutive season (2017-2019 NFL Seasons). Despite false and misleading claims recently made by representatives from other NFL teams to the media, the NFL’s League Observation Program and third party Expert Review Audits of all 32 NFL Teams resulted in the Saints, once again, receiving the highest overall score for Fan Gameday Satisfaction in the NFL.

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan surveying and on-site reviews of every home game. Each of the League’s thirty-two clubs are reviewed in multiple categories including Game Entertainment (ranked #1), Mobile Ticketing (ranked #1), Player Introductions (ranked #1), Net Promoter (ranked #1), Gameday Staff (ranked #2) and Merchandise (ranked #7).

“We have made it our priority to create the greatest fan experience in the NFL and are very proud to have achieved this goal for the third consecutive season. This ranking was accomplished as a result of listening to our fans and making sure we deliver what they want and need throughout every gameday. Creating this superior experience cannot be shaped simply by building new stadiums or introducing marketing gimmicks and tricks,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “Our Gameday experience is inspired by our fans and built upon the natural passion they have for their team and city. Simply put, we have the best fan experience in the NFL because we have the best fans in the NFL.”

