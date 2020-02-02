Saints WR Michael Thomas named Associated Press NFL offensive player of the year

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints stiff arms Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was selected as the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year at tonight’s NFL Honors awards event.

Thomas, a first-team AP All-Pro selection for the second consecutive season, is the second Saint to win the award with QB Drew Brees previously capturing the honor in 2008 and 2011. A second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (47th overall) out of Ohio State, Thomas followed up a standout first three seasons with a fourth campaign where he set the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns. Thomas’ receiving yardage total is the seventh-highest in NFL records. He also had a club record ten contests of 100 yards or more. In addition to the All-Pro honor, Thomas was selected a Pro Bowl starter for the second straight season, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November and was named the Committee of 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in helping me achieve this incredible honor tonight,” said Thomas. “Obviously there are a lot of great players in the NFL and great candidates for this award who also had outstanding seasons. Without the help, hard work and support of my teammates and my coaches none of this is possible. Whenever you receive an award like this, it is not won by one person. To have such great teammates that put me in position to make plays and help our team win football games makes me feel so blessed.”

In four seasons, Thomas has recorded 470 grabs for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. No player in NFL history has had as many catches through their first four seasons as Thomas in his first four campaigns. He is ranked fourth in club record books in receptions and receiving yards.

(Press Release provided by New Orleans Saints.)