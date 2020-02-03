Sal and Mookie’s to open location in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint will open a third location in Mississippi. The restaurant will be located in the Colony Crossing retail development in Madison.

“We love what we do and are thrilled that so many Mississippians enjoy the creative take on classic New York Pizza that we offer,” said Chef Dan Blumenthal, the concept’s menu and theme creator. “Jeff and I are excited to be working with our second licensee – Patrick Munn and Hali Sappington – and we look forward to bringing our unique offerings and well-known passion for excellent service and experience to Madison County!”

The Colony Crossing development is located at the corner of Highway 463 and Bozeman Road. Sal & Mookie’s will be in the space that formerly housed Georgia Blue, which moved to the opposite side of Highway 463 to expand.

Renovations for Sal & Mookie’s Madison are set to begin in February 2020. The owners hope to have the business open by early May 2020.

“This space is perfect,” shares Jeff Good, Sal & Mookie’s co-owner. “It’s as large as our Jackson location and will easily support the ice cream shop, bar, and two private dining rooms along with a great number of comfortable seating options in the main dining room. We have learned so much about what people love about our concept, and this new Madison location will allow us to do some really neat things. We cannot wait to start serving pizza and ice cream to folks who live and work in Madison!”

The two other Sal & Mookie’s locations are in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson and in downtown Biloxi.