Sal & Mookie’s moving to the District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint has been a fixture in the Fondren neighborhood since opening its doors in April 2007. Dan Blumenthal and Jeff Good, the founders of the restaurant, announced it will be moving to the District at Eastover.

“We love what we do and are thrilled that so many Mississippians enjoy the creative take on classic New York Pizza that we offer,” said Blumenthal. “Jeff and I are excited to be taking our concept to the next level. We think The District at Eastover will be a hit with our customers not only here in Jackson, but throughout the metro area!”

The District at Eastover is located on I-55 North Frontage Road and Eastover Drive. Sal & Mookie’s will occupy the building which formerly housed the Sophmore Spanish Club and will join Fine & Dandy and the Cultivation Food Hall to round out the dining options at The District. Renovation construction activities for Sal & Mookie’s are slated to start in January, and a target opening date of early April 2021 has been set. Sal & Mookie’s will continue to operate in its current location on Taylor street in Fondren until the end of March.

“This new space is perfect, ” stated Good. “It’s as large as our Jackson location and will easily support the ice cream shop, bar, and two private dining rooms along with a great number of comfortable seating options in the main dining room. But the best part of this amazing location is the patio and outside areas! Families will be able to enjoy our offerings as kids enjoy the vibrancy of the District Green and its fountains and play areas. We have learned so much about what people love about our concept, and this new location will allow us to do some really neat things. Curbside pickup, walk up outdoor ice cream service, special events and promotions with our neighboring businesses… we cannot wait to start serving pizza and ice cream in The District!”