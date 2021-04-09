Sal & Mookie’s on the quest for new employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sal & Mookie’s is not new to Jackson, but it is new to the District at Eastover.

The renovations are nearly complete, the menu has been perfected, there’s just one thing missing.

“Great people!” explained co-owner, Jeff Good.

Good and his existing staff invited any and everyone interested in joining the new and improved team through a job fair, carnival style.

“High school kids; I’d love to teach you your first job,” Jeff started. “College kids; great place to make some money. Professional food service cooks, prep cooks, pizza cooks, sous chef; come give us a shot.”

New job options are a big deal during the pandemic. One of those applicants was Alicia Argrett, who’s nostalgic.

“I’ve been eating at Sal & Mookie’s since I was a child,” Argrett said. “I really like the establishment and the owner. Hopefully this will be my first job. eI couldn’t get one last year because of COVID. I’m really excited.”

Good said that they intend to be able to open up by the end of next week.

“I’m really excited about inviting poeple out to Sal & Mookie’s when we open,” Good said. “I’m more excited about inviting out to Sal & Mookie’s to work with me.”

He said his restaurants operate like a family, and every employee will feel valued.

If you missed the carnival but are still interested in joining the team…Please visit salandmookies.com for an application link.