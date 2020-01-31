Sales for Powerball and Mega Millions top $516,000 in first day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are now on sale in Mississippi at more than 1,500 retailers.

“Yesterday was another incredible day for Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen. “Powerball® and Mega Millions® combined sales were $516,986. This is slightly over double of what we expected for jackpots at the current levels. Mississippians sent a resounding message that they were glad both games are here.”

Drawings for Mega Millions® occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:00 p.m. CST. The current jackpot amount is $155 million. Drawings for Powerball® occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. The current Jackpot is $40 million. To watch the drawings live, click here.