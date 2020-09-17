ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WJTV)– Sally is now a tropical depression, but it is still disrupting the lives of millions of gulf coast residents.
Unfortunately, one person is dead and another is missing.
Sally has left more than half a million without power in the gulf coast, and over 20 million people remain under flash flood watches.
Sally unleashes life-threatening flooding
