Salvation Amy to host “Do Good Day Mediathon” June 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host its “Do Good Day Mediathon” on Thursday, June 24. The event will be from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Leaders said the annual event will raise funds for The Salvation Army’s programs in the Jackson metro area including kids summer camps, senior adult programs, our Center of Hope shelter, local disaster relief, and so much more. Their goal this year is $30,000.

Donation Information :