Salvation Army encourages people to register for Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson is preparing for the holiday season by helping people register for the Angel Tree program.

Families with children 12 and under, who live in Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Copiah, Madison and Yazoo counties, can register from the program.

The Angel Tree has tags with information about the child and what they would like for Christmas. Starting November 2, shoppers can adopt a tag.

“The public can come, pick out their tag go shopping for the angel, there’s instructions on the back about where to bring the gifts and how they need to be returned,” explained Michelle Hartfield with the Salvation Army.

Tags will be available in local Walmart stores and on the Salvation Army’s website. On November 13, adoptions will start at Northpark Mall and a few other locations.

Registration for the Angel Tree program will end on Friday, October 30, at 3:00 p.m.

