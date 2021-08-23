Salvation Army feeds frontline workers at Merit Health Central

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army provided hot meals for first responders and hospital staff at Merit Health Central in Jackson on Monday.

One first responder described what it has been like to be a frontline worker during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being a first responder is difficult. A lot of people don’t understand what we go through ,but it is a labor of love. We do this to help our community, and it’s a sacrifice but sacrifice that’s worth it,” said Nina Ghaffari.

To show love to other frontline workers and hospital staff, the Salvation Army provided hot meals outside the hospital.

Ghaffari said, “This is my way to be able to support my fellow EMS and first responders, to feed them and give them the energy they need.”

The Salvation Army provided more than 600 plates packed with hot dogs and snacks.

Major Bill Shafer said, “We just want to say thank you very much. You work a lot of hard hours, and it’s the least we can do to come out and prepare a meal for you. It’s certainly our blessing, and God bless everyone of you.”

The Salvation Army plans to continue feeding first responders throughout the Jackson-metro area in the coming weeks.