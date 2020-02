JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson is working to help the flood victims in the Jackson-metro area.

Their teams were out on Tuesday, providing coffee, hydration and snacks to first responders and those affected by the flooding.

Our teams are out today providing coffee, hydration, and snacks to first responders and individuals affected by the flood. pic.twitter.com/tiq9ELOHuq — TheSalvationArmyJXN (@salarmyjxn) February 18, 2020

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.