JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army hosted its 24th annual SOUPer Bowl event on Super Bowl Sunday. During the event, soups and desserts donated by local restaurants were be served by volunteer local celebrity servers, including members of the 12 News team.

The soups and desserts were available in pre-packaged single-serving containers. Every pre-purchased adult ticket also included a handmade, collectible bowl from The Mustard Seed.