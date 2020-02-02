Salvation Army hosts annual SOUPer Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Salvation Army held its 23rd annual SOUPer Bowl event for families to enjoy unlimited soups with the help of local restaurants and Mississipp’s own local celebrities.

As Super Bowl Sunday comes just hours away, Salvation Army partnered with nearly 25 local eateries who provided different flavored soups, desserts and other goodies for those in attendance.

The event benefits The Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and the Center of Hope. Feeding thousands of people every year, events such as SOUPer Bowl allows the non-profit to have the necessary resources to continue serving those in need.

People were also able to raffle items in a silent auction, enjoy live entertainment and games, and even had a chance to be served endless amount of delicious soups by the 12 News team.

Each adult ticket purchased also included a handmade, collectible bowl from The Mustard Seed.