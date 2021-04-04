Salvation Army hosts community community breakfast, church service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army celebrated Easter with a community breakfast and church service Sunday morning.

This was one of the many events that were hosted this weekend including an Easter egg hunt with 900 eggs, a lunch giveaway and more.

“With the pandemic a lot of folks say they can’t wait for things to get back to normal we’ve determined that we will let Easter become our normal now and begin moving forward and not live in fear. Come out and celebrate because Christ is alive,” said Salvation Army Major Robert Lyle.

Mayor Lyle adds there are future events planned at Salvation Army and encourages people to come out and take part.