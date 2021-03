JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Jackson hosted a food and water drive for people still in need of necessities following the ice storm and power outages in February.

The event was held at Faith Presbyterian Church on Bailey Avenue. More than 300 food boxes were donated and at least 400 cases of water were passed out.

The Better Men Society and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes partnered with Salvation Army to assist in distribution efforts.