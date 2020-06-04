Salvation Army in Jackson reopens to public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army Family Store in Jackson reopened for business on Thursday after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were excited about the crowd that was out front today. We’re excited about the fact that were open for business, and we’re looking forward to the Salvation Army continuing to do the most good,” said Major Robert D. Lyle.

Although the wait to reopen was a lengthy amount of time, customers believe it was worth it.

“Well, it’s a sign that were getting back to normal and that we’ll have something to do,” said customer Jean Richards.

“When you’re trapped in the house you know, it’s like shopping is like a relief for everybody. So it feels really good to get back and to do what we do best,” expressed customer Delsean Clark.

Most shoppers have been coming to the store for years and have missed seeing familiar faces. They shared that they are happy to be back to fill up their carts and give back to the community.

“The Salvation Army has been important to the community ever since I’ve been on this earth. I’m 69 years old and they’ve been doing an excellent job,” said Richards.