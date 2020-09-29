Salvation Army introduces online red kettle for 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson announced the release of its online red kettle for 2020.

This year, neighbors can donate directly to their local Salvation Army efforts without visiting a store. If you would like to donate, click here.

Also this year, the Salvation Army will be following CDC guidelines and using multiple rooms to protect its volunteers, staff and clients during the Angel Tree registration. If you would like to help with registration, click here.

