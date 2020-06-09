Salvation Army needs volunteers for Do Good Day

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host its “Do Good Day” mediathon on Thursday, June 25.

The organization said it needs volunteers to help answer phones during the event.

Volunteers can sign up via this link or contact Michelle Hartfield at michelle.hartfield@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

