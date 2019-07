The Salvation Army of Jackson and other media outlets join together for "Do Good Day."

The Salvation Army of Jackson and other media outlets join together for “Do Good Day.”

The organization is asking for pledges from people across the metro to help fund its local programs and services.

Phone lines will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The number to call is 601-957-8911. You can also text “DOGOOD” to 95577, and you can donate online by clicking this link.