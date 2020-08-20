Salvation Army of Jackson to distribute milk and bread on Aug. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute 1,000 gallons of milk and loaves of bread on Friday, August 28.

The event will take place at the Social Services and Administration building located at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson. It will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

Another distribution will be scheduled in two weeks based on existing demand.

