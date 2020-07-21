Salvation Army of Jackson to distribute milk & bread on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute 1,000 gallons of milk on Friday, July 24. The organization will also distribute bread.

The distribution will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or as long as supplies last, at the Salvation Army Social Services and Administration building at 110 Presto Lane.

Another distribution will be scheduled in two weeks.

