Salvation Army of Jackson to give away 1,000 gallons of milk Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Salvation Army of Jackson has received a donation of 1,000 gallons of milk from the Borden Dairy Company.

The donation is all in part for the organization’s distribution through their Social Services Department.

Distribution is set for Friday, June 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Social Services and Administration building at 110 Presto Lane.

Another distribution will be scheduled in two weeks based on existing demand.

