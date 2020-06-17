Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Salvation Army of Jackson to give away 1,000 gallons of milk Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:
Salvation Army_74646

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Salvation Army of Jackson has received a donation of 1,000 gallons of milk from the Borden Dairy Company.

The donation is all in part for the organization’s distribution through their Social Services Department.

Distribution is set for Friday, June 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Social Services and Administration building at 110 Presto Lane.

Another distribution will be scheduled in two weeks based on existing demand.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories