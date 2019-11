The Salvation Army of Jackson will collect turkeys on Friday, November 15.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will collect turkeys on Friday, November 15.

The donated turkeys will be given to families who cannot afford to one for Thanksgiving.

The turkey drive will be at the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.