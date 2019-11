The Salvation Army of Jackson will set up their famous red kettles across the metro.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will set up their famous red kettles across the metro. This year, the organization will offer Kettle Pay.

Shoppers will be able to donate to the organization through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash donations will also be accepted.

The red kettles will be set out at select locations on weekends, starting Friday, November 8. All locations will go full time on Monday, November 18.