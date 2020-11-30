Salvation Army opens 2020 Angel Tree toy shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson’s annual Angel Tree project is underway for the holiday season.

Toys are being assembled at the organization’s warehouse. Toys, clothing and accessories for all ages are welcome.

Tags and gift drop off will be available in participating local Walmart stores through Saturday, December 5. The store locations are listed below:

Walmart Byram – 131 Handley Blvd.

Walmart Clinton – 950 Highway 80 E.

Walmart Flowood – 5341 MS 25

Walmart Jackson – 2711 Greenway Dr.

Walmart Madison – 127 Grandview Blvd.

Walmart Pearl – 5520 Highway 80 E.

Walmart Richland – 200 Marketplace Dr.

Walmart Ridgeland – 815 S. Wheatley St.

If you’re not able to donate toys but would like to make a financial contribution, you can do so online.

