Salvation Army prepares to host Do Good Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host its “Do Good Day” mediathon on Thursday, June 25. The mediathon will be from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The organization said it also needs volunteers to help answer phones during the event.

Volunteers can sign up via this link or contact Michelle Hartfield at michelle.hartfield@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

