Salvation Army provides Thanksgiving meals to families across Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a lot of things this Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped those here at the Salvation Army from putting food on the table for those in need.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army are showing what it really means to give this Thanksgiving.

“This is my first time here, and I feel like there was a need and it was an organization that I wanted to be apart of,” said Imari McDonald.

When you look around the gym, you’ll see less than half as many volunteers than last year.

“Last year we had a little over 211 volunteers this year were about 80,” said Major Robert Lyle.

But, that hasn’t slowed down production.

“We have 1,500 meals that were delivering to folks around the Jackson metro-area to some of the senior high rises to some of the individuals and lower income folks.”

Alanda James and family are first time volunteers. She said not even the pandemic could keep them from serving.

“I signed up online because just picked a slot and just picked where a need was and where availability was,” said James.

She added, “God puts it on our hearts to be servants and its the least that I could do at least during the pandemic and I brought my kids with me to show that giving back is something good to do.”

She said even in tough times, it’s important to count our blessings and share what we can with others.

The Salvation Army is continuing to give back to the community this holiday season through the Red Kettle.

