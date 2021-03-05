Salvation Army provides water, food for Jackson neighbors without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army has donated hundreds of food boxes and bottled water to combat the water crisis in Jackson. Donations have been made from all over the country.

The organization provided 480 boxes of food and 320 cases of water, which were passed out to those still struggling with the aftermath of February’s winter storms. The boxes were filled with items like cereal, crackers, toilet paper, and canned foods.

City Council President Aaron Banks said he’s received calls about the water crisis from all across the country.

“I’ve gotten calls from Nashville, Tennessee. I’ve gotten calls from Ohio. We had our first truckload this week from Douglasville, Georgia, bringing in about six pallets of water. I think we have about 20 pallets of water coming in from New York today,” he stated.

Banks said while water pressure is returning for some, it is not good enough, and they are making sure something like this never happens again.

“Making sure that we are going to be very proactive in the future, making sure that we can set up, if we need, additional reserve tanks for deeper South Jackson, if we need to replace our 24-inch line to a 48-inch line to have more pressure to come out to South Jackson. So I am going to be looking at all those things and having a conversation with our public works director to see what we can do on a preventive mode.”