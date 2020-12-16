Salvation Army receives $15,000 donation from Miskelly Furniture

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Salvation Army received a donation from Miskelly Furniture. The funds received were part of a promotion by Miskelly Furniture called Toys for Tax.

Major Robert Lyle, with the Salvation Army of Jackson, said this donation allows them to help those who need it the most.

“A company like this that supports us allows us to make the biggest difference in a community, and we serve six-county area. So we can see a lot of good things happen because of the donation like this,” he stated.

Oscar Miskelly, of Miskelly Furniture, said, “It’s just exciting to be able to give back. We have been so blessed in particularly during the holidays when there are so many needs out there. It’s a joy to be able to give back.”

The financial donation given by Miskelly totaled $15,000.

LATEST STORIES: