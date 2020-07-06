Breaking News
Salvation Army to distribute milk on Friday

Salvation Army_74646

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute 1,000 gallons of milk through their Social Services department.

The distribution will be on Friday, July 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the organization’s location at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.

Another distribution will be scheduled in two weeks.

