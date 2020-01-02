Salvation Army to host 23rd annual SOUPer Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host its 23rd annual SOUPer Bowl on February 2, 2020.

The event will be at Sparkman Auditorium at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy unlimited soups provided by local restaurants and other goodies. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.

According to the Salvation Army, adult tickets include a bowl by Mustard Seed, but the supply is limited. You can purchase tickets at this link.

