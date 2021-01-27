Salvation Army to host SOUPer Bowl XXIV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army will be hosting its 24th annual SOUPer Bowl event on Super Bowl Sunday. The event will be at 570 East Beasley Road.

During the event, soups and desserts donated by local restaurants will be served by volunteer local celebrity servers.

According to the Salvation Army, the soups and desserts will be available in pre-packaged single-serving containers which can then be taken to-go or eaten in designated dining areas with socially distanced tables. Silent auction items will be available for in-person viewing, but all bidding will take place online to allow participation for guests not wishing to stay in person.

Every pre-purchased adult ticket also includes a handmade, collectible bowl from The Mustard Seed.

Click here to volunteer, purchase, and for more information.