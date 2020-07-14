Salvation Army to resume donation pickup on July 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will resume scheduled pickups of furniture and large donations in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties on Tuesday, July 21. The pickups will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Anyone wishing to schedule a pickup may do so by calling 601-982-4881. According to the Salvation Army, pickups will be contactless, and all items must be left outside, bagged, and ready. Employees will not be allowed to enter a home.

The pickup times will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Due to Consumer Protection Standards, the Salvation Army cannot accept: mattresses, used toys, cribs, strollers, car seats, hospital and health items (with the exception of walkers, wheel chairs and shower chairs), construction leftovers (old doors, tile, flooring, etc. The organization will accept new items), wet or heavily soiled items, desktop computers and monitors, tires, exercise equipment, encyclopedias, pianos, paint/chemicals or large back televisions.

