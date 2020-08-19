Salvation Army urges participation in Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson is asking for community members to adopt an angel this holiday season.
The organization said it expects a greater amount of families to participate in the Angel Tree program, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If your school, organization, or company would like to adopt a group of angels this season, fill out the form and return to Michelle Hartfield at michelle.hartfield@uss.salvationarmy.org.
