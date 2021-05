JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the Mississippi Braves will have a home game against the Chattanooga Lookouts and will feature the Salvation Army Game time is 6:05 p.m. and the gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Women’s Auxiliary will have Red Kettles at the gates, a booth with cookbooks for sale, and a silent auction where you can bid on items in support of The Salvation Army of Jackson.

At the end of the night, the M-Braves will have a firework show.