Samaritan’s Purse provides relief to families recovering from flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian-based organization, who offers physical and spiritual help to people around the world during crisis has traveled to Jackson to help flood victims.

The organization is providing assistance to families throughout the neighborhoods by removing drywall, debris and other disposable materials that were destroyed in the Pearl River flood.

The volunteers plan to help as much as possible and will not stop until much work is completed.

They are located at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland. ‪If you need assistance please call 601-559-1247‬.