Samaritan’s Purse sending aid to Mississippi and Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Samaritan’s Purse is sending aid to Mississippi and Louisiana families impacted by the deadly tornadoes that happened on Easter Sunday.

Two Disaster Relief Units, which are stocked with tools and supplies, have been sent from North Carolina and Texas. The teams will work alongside area officials and local church partners to help families who were affected by the storms.

“As many communities are asked to stay at home, my heart breaks for families that now have nowhere to go—losing loved ones and homes in a matter of minutes,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse. “Samaritan’s Purse is coming alongside them to help families physically start to recover from the tornadoes while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten. Please join me in praying for God’s peace and comfort to cover them.”