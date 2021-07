JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Contractors for the City of Jackson’s Department of Public Works completed repairs to the TV Road Well on the Jackson Maddox Well System. They installed a new pump and other parts.

On Tuesday, July 6, crews will starts sampling the water. Once the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) approves the samples, the well will be placed back in service.

If any neighbors are experiencing water outages or low pressure, they should please call 311 or 601-960-1111.