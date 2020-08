JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To get ahead of the storm, the City of Jackson will have sandbags available for residents at 4225 Michael Avalon Street on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm and Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (closing for lunch from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm).

Residents are reminded to please report downed trees by calling 601-960.1875 or 601-960-1111 to report concerns, issues, or service requests.