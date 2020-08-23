Sandbags and face masks to be distributed in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department announced sandbags and face masks will be available on Sunday, August 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Forrest County EOC – 4080 U.S. Highway 11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Hattiesburg Fire Department Station #1 – 810 Main Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Petal Fire Station #1 – 102 Fairchild Dr. Petal, MS 39465

If you have any questions, you can call the Forrest County Emergency Office at 601-544-5911.

